New legislation being filed on Beacon Hill Tuesday would create universal child care in Massachusetts.

The bill would pump $600 million into the early childhood sector over five years.

Families earning less than half of the state's median income would not have to pay anything for child care, while families earning more than that would not pay more than 7% of their income. The bill also calls for increased wages for child care workers.

For more on this proposal, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Amy O'Leary, director of the Early Education for All campaign with the advocacy group Strategies for Children.