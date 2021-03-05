A dozen school superintendents from Middlesex County are pushing back against state efforts to return elementary school students to full in-person learning by next month.

The group says before mandating full reopening, the state needs to provide a plan for school workers to get vaccine appointments and clear instructions on how to handle unmasked activities, like lunch.

State education officials are scheduled to vote today on a policy to allow the state education commissioner to end remote learning.

Watertown Superintendent Deanne Galdston joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

