A dozen school superintendents from Middlesex County are pushing back against state efforts to return elementary school students to full in-person learning by next month.
The group says before mandating full reopening, the state needs to provide a plan for school workers to get vaccine appointments and clear instructions on how to handle unmasked activities, like lunch.
State education officials are scheduled to vote today on a policy to allow the state education commissioner to end remote learning.
Watertown Superintendent Deanne Galdston joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on March 5, 2021.
