Middlesex Superintendents Say Schools Need Clearer Instructions Before Reopening04:25
March 05, 2021
A dozen school superintendents from Middlesex County are pushing back against state efforts to return elementary school students to full in-person learning by next month.

The group says before mandating full reopening, the state needs to provide a plan for school workers to get vaccine appointments and clear instructions on how to handle unmasked activities, like lunch.

State education officials are scheduled to vote today on a policy to allow the state education commissioner to end remote learning.

Watertown Superintendent Deanne Galdston joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

