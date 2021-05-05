6 Takeaways From The N.H. Bill To Allow Tax Dollars To Pay For Private School Tuition

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a program that would give taxpayer dollars to families to pay for tuition at private and parochial schools, or other options.

If passed, it would be one of the most sweeping programs of its kind in the country. Here’s what you need to know about it.

1) How would the Education Savings Account program work in New Hampshire?

The program proposed in Senate Bill 130 would create Education Savings Account, which would allow families to use taxpayer dollars to help pay for alternative education programs or a private school of their choice.

Participants would receive money from the state that typically goes to traditional public schools in the form of per-pupil “adequacy aid.” This averages $4,600 per pupil, but it ranges from $3,709 and $9,000, depending on whether the student is low-income, learning English as a second language, or has special education needs.

The ESA program would be administered by a scholarship organization selected by the New Hampshire State Board of Education. Families would access their account online to pay for approved expenses such as laptops, tutoring services or tuition.

2) Who’s eligible for this program?

Students whose family makes 300 percent or less of the federal poverty guidelines. That would be $79,500 for a family of four. Families are eligible as long as the students are not enrolled in public school full-time. If families doing a home-based education program enrolled in an ESA program, they would no longer be registered as homeschoolers by the state, and they would have to follow ESA rather than homeschool law.

Students who have never attended public school and are already enrolled in a private school qualify. Low-income students who currently receive tuition assistance through the state’s Education Tax Credit Program could also enroll in the program to receive additional funds.

It is difficult to estimate how many students would enroll in the Education Savings Account program.

An analysis of census data from the University of New Hampshire estimates that 69,000 school-age children in New Hampshire come from families that meet the program’s income requirements. But sponsors of the bill say most families are satisfied with their local public school, and only about 2% of eligible students are likely to take advantage of the program.

3) How much will the Education Savings Account program cost?

Both sides of the debate have developed models to predict how much this program could cost or save taxpayers. But the truth is, we don’t know yet. This uncertainty is in part because school funding in New Hampshire is convoluted.

It costs an estimated $17,616 to educate a student at a public school in New Hampshire. The state covers some of this through per-pupil adequacy aid, but local taxpayers cover most of it.

A student with an Education Savings Account will receive somewhere between $3,709 and $9,000 from the state. So at first glance, a student enrolled in this program costs taxpayers less than a public school student.

But this isn’t enough money to cover most private school tuition. If a family enrolled in the ESA program wanted to send their kid to a Catholic high school, for instance, they would likely have to find additional scholarship aid or funds to cover the annual tuition of approximately $14,000.

Critics of the program say this shortfall could make the ESA nothing more than a middle-class subsidy. But supporters say it helps families achieve educational independence if they can find the rest of the money.