Investigators in North Carolina are examining allegations of absentee ballot fraud by a political operative who worked for Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris. Harris is ahead by 905 votes in one of the country's last unresolved midterm election races. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC).
This segment aired on December 6, 2018.
