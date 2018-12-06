Democrats Demand Emergency Hearing On Alleged North Carolina Election Fraud05:23
December 06, 2018
Investigators in North Carolina are examining allegations of absentee ballot fraud by a political operative who worked for Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris. Harris is ahead by 905 votes in one of the country's last unresolved midterm election races. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC).

This segment aired on December 6, 2018.

