December 06, 2018
Huawei's chief financial officer was arrested in Canada last week and is facing extradition to the United States for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. But given the trade war playing out between the U.S. and China, some analysts are not sure that's the real reason. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on December 6, 2018.

