After Abandoning Pacific Ocean Crossing, Swimmer Shifts Focus To Plastic Pollution06:27Play
A long-distance swimmer recently gave up his quest to cross the Pacific Ocean, but he's continuing his mission with a new focus: documenting the extent of plastic pollution on Earth.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Ben Lecomte (@BenLecomteSwim), who until recently had been swimming for 110 days in a row and is still at sea making his way back to the U.S.
This segment aired on December 7, 2018.
