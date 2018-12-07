After Abandoning Pacific Ocean Crossing, Swimmer Shifts Focus To Plastic Pollution06:27
December 07, 2018
French marathon swimmer Ben Lecomte prepares himself in Choshi, Chiba prefecture, Japan, on June 5, 2018 as he begins his attempt of swimming across the Pacific Ocean. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
French marathon swimmer Ben Lecomte prepares himself in Choshi, Chiba prefecture, Japan, on June 5, 2018 as he begins his attempt of swimming across the Pacific Ocean. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

A long-distance swimmer recently gave up his quest to cross the Pacific Ocean, but he's continuing his mission with a new focus: documenting the extent of plastic pollution on Earth.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Ben Lecomte (@BenLecomteSwim), who until recently had been swimming for 110 days in a row and is still at sea making his way back to the U.S.

This segment aired on December 7, 2018.

