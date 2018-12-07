Trump Rails Against Comey, Mueller Ahead Of New Details In Russia Probe04:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 07, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Former FBI Director James Comey is giving Congress closed-door testimony Friday about the early days of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Earlier this morning, President Trump railed against the investigation and Comey in a series of tweets. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).

This segment aired on December 7, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news