Here & Now
Trump Rails Against Comey, Mueller Ahead Of New Details In Russia Probe04:42Play
Former FBI Director James Comey is giving Congress closed-door testimony Friday about the early days of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Earlier this morning, President Trump railed against the investigation and Comey in a series of tweets. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on December 7, 2018.
