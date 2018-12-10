Nissan Motor Company Head Carlos Ghosn Indicted In Tokyo03:45
December 10, 2018
Carlos Ghosn, Nissan Motor Company's former chairman, was indicted in Tokyo on Monday for allegedly understating his income by $43 million. Ghosn, who was one of the most powerful leaders in the auto industry, denies the charges. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

This segment aired on December 10, 2018.

