The families of seven men detained in Iran have published an open letter to world leaders, pleading with them to do "what is in your power to help secure the release of our loved ones" and ensure their safe return home. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Monday that "the regime must release Bob Levinson and all other U.S. hostages immediately."

Sarah Moriarty's father Robert Levinson was detained more than 11 years ago, and has had no contact with his family since. Nadim Zakka's father Nizar Zakka was kidnapped after attending a conference on women's empowerment in Iran.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Moriarty and Zakka, who say they both fear for their fathers' mental and physical well-being.