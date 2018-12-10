Here & Now
Gene-Edited CRISPR Food Is Coming To A Supermarket Near You
Genetically modified organisms, GMOs, have been common on American farms for years. But a new generation of gene-edited food, through a process called CRISPR, is on its way and expected to change our crops and supermarket shelves. Some farmers and scientists say there needs to be oversight of gene-edited crops and animals. Carey Goldberg (@commonhealth) of WBUR reports.
This segment aired on December 10, 2018.
