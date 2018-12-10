Here & Now
The Last Words Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi: 'I Can't Breathe'05:17Play
In an exclusive report, the last words of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were revealed: "I can't breathe." CNN's Nic Robertson reported the details of Khashoggi's final moments from a source who read a full transcript of an audio recording from after Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Robertson (@NicRobertsonCNN).
This segment aired on December 10, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news