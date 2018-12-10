The Last Words Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi: 'I Can't Breathe'05:17
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

In an exclusive report, the last words of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were revealed: "I can't breathe." CNN's Nic Robertson reported the details of Khashoggi's final moments from a source who read a full transcript of an audio recording from after Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Robertson (@NicRobertsonCNN).

This segment aired on December 10, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news