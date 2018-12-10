Here & Now
Are Millennials Hurting The Economy, Or Vice Versa?06:00Play
There has been a lot of reporting on the fact that millennials, born between the early '80s and late '90s, have not been buying cars and houses at the same rate as previous generations. But a new Federal Reserve report raises the possibility that the causes of those consumption habits are not based on preference, but economics. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.
This segment aired on December 10, 2018.
