Here & Now
Mueller Takes Steps In Russia Probe, As Trump Tries To Find New Chief Of Staff05:25Play
The White House faces an uphill battle to replace outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, as potential candidates seem to be steering clear of the once-prestigious position. Whoever fills that job would likely be at President Trump's side as special counsel Robert Mueller completes his report. That conclusion draws closer after Mueller's prosecution team took steps in two major cases. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).
This segment aired on December 10, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news