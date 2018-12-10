Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva is set to take leadership of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and his history of butting heads with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is expected to intensify. The committee oversees the DOI and has the most power over public lands. While the Trump administration has dismantled many environmental regulations, Grijalva has vowed to protect the environment and investigate Zinke. Ali Budner (@ali_budner) of KRCC reports.

This story comes from the Mountain West News Bureau.