Here & Now
Sickle Cell Patients Worry Opioid Crisis May Mean Less Access To Pain Meds04:51Play
The opioid crisis has caused many doctors and patients to rethink how pain is treated, including curbing the use of opioid painkillers. But people with sickle cell disease, who suffer from severe pain, have often struggled to find ways to manage both acute and chronic pain. KCUR's Alex Smith (@AlexSmithKCUR) reports.
This segment aired on December 10, 2018.
