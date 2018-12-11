Lawmakers Reach Compromise On $867 Billion Farm Bill03:42
December 11, 2018
After months of debate, Congress is on track to pass a five-year, $867 billion farm bill this week. The latest version of the legislation leaves out strict work requirements for some food-stamp recipients and legalizes the growing of hemp. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on December 11, 2018.

