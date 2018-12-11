Google CEO Testifies Before Congress05:32
December 11, 2018
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in Washington on Tuesday to answer questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee. He's expected to address alleged political bias within its algorithms, a contentious program to build a censored version of Google in China and users' privacy concerns. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Recode reporter Shirin Ghaffary (@shiringhaffary).

