Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in Washington on Tuesday to answer questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee. He's expected to address alleged political bias within its algorithms, a contentious program to build a censored version of Google in China and users' privacy concerns. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Recode reporter Shirin Ghaffary (@shiringhaffary).
This segment aired on December 11, 2018.
