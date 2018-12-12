2018 Arctic Report Card Finds 'Cascading Effects' Of Warming Air And Rising Ocean Temperatures09:47
December 12, 2018
A drop of water falls off an iceberg melting in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017. Studies show the Arctic is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the planet. (David Goldman/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Persistent warming in the Arctic has resulted in the "most unprecedented transition in history," according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The authors say warming arctic air could be to blame for extreme weather around the globe.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Emily Osborne, lead editor of the report and a researcher with NOAA's Arctic Research Program.

This segment aired on December 12, 2018.

