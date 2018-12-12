Here & Now
2018 Arctic Report Card Finds 'Cascading Effects' Of Warming Air And Rising Ocean Temperatures09:47Play
Persistent warming in the Arctic has resulted in the "most unprecedented transition in history," according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The authors say warming arctic air could be to blame for extreme weather around the globe.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Emily Osborne, lead editor of the report and a researcher with NOAA's Arctic Research Program.
This segment aired on December 12, 2018.
