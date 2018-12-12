Here & Now
Redefining The Kilogram: Turning A Piece Of Metal Into A Math Problem06:35Play
In November, scientists and diplomats voted unanimously to redefine the kilogram. They decided the kilogram will no longer be based on a physical piece of metal, but on a math problem instead.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more about what this change means from Patrick Abbott, a physicist at the National Institute of Science and Technology (@usnistgov).
This segment aired on December 12, 2018.
