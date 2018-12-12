Here & Now
Michael Cohen Faces Sentencing For Financial Crimes, Lying To Congress03:45Play
A judge in New York will sentence Michael Cohen on Wednesday. Prosecutors have requested 3 1/2 years of prison time for President Trump's former personal lawyer, after he cooperated with Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Cohen has pleaded guilty to financial crimes, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing).
This segment aired on December 12, 2018.
