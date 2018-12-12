Here & Now
Why Palestinian Security Forces And Israel Are Working Together04:23Play
The Trump administration has cut us aid to the Palestinians, with one big exception: the Palestinian Security Forces in the West Bank. Even as fighting has broken out between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, these forces have helped keep the West Bank largely calm. But as NPR's Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin) reports, it puts them in a tough position with their people.
This segment aired on December 12, 2018.
