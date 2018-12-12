British politics was thrown into chaos and Brexit into doubt Tuesday as Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Theresa May that will see her removed as party and government leader if she loses. The vote is set to take place between 6 to 8 p.m. local time Wednesday (1 to 3 p.m. ET).

As NPR reports:

If May loses her leadership post, it could trigger a "no-deal" exit when the U.K. leaves the EU on March 29, meaning the country would have few formal trading mechanisms in place to interact with the bloc it has belonged to for decades.

Labour Party Member of Parliament David Lammy tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson he sees a second referendum as a solution to ongoing Brexit acrimony, arguing that the British people by and large didn't know what they were voting on in June 2016. Some who are opposed to a second referendum say it would be a betrayal.

"We've now had for the last 2 1/2 years a very heated debate — a debate that it would have been nice if we'd had for the last 30 years — about our relationship with Europe," Lammy (@DavidLammy) says. "I think the British public are more informed, but more importantly, they can vote on something that is in front of them: You've got Theresa May's deal and all that's been said about it, and you have what you know already, which is our relationship with the European Union within the European Union."

A speech Lammy gave before the House of Commons, in which he drew a comparison between Brexit and Britain's colonial past, recently went viral. Those who hope leaving the EU will facilitate what some have called "Empire 2.0" seem to have forgotten the British Empire's negative impact on other countries and people of color, Lammy says.

"During that period some terrible things were done that involved slavery and enslaved people and involved the subjugation of lots of colonial people across the globe," he says. "When you go to negotiate with the Indians, they will remind you of that sorry period in which their country was being run from London."

Interview Highlights

On why he thinks the U.K. should remain in the EU

"I've always believed that the best place for the United Kingdom to be is within the European Union. I recognize that there have been concerns about the sovereignty of the U.K. and some of the bureaucracy of the European Union. But ultimately, I, like many Brits and certainly the 48 percent that voted 'remain,' believe that whilst there are issues with the European Union, Britain is better off with a seat at the table, leading from the front and trying to reform the European Union, not outside it."