"Bodyguard" was one of the 10 most-binged original shows produced by Netflix this year, the company announced this week, and its finale was the most-watched episode of any drama series in the U.K. since current records began in 2002.

The show, a co-production of Netflix and the BBC, was nominated for a Golden Globe for best drama series. Its star, Richard Madden, also received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Sgt. David Budd, a British war veteran grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder and his new job guarding the hawkish U.K. home secretary.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Madden (@_richardmadden), who says what drew him to the show was the "ambiguity of all the characters."

"They all live in such a green zone of what's good and what's bad about each of them, and the script kind of plays with that idea throughout it," he says. "I find them all very human, and their motives ... [are] changing throughout the show."

Madden's character in particular is supposed to be a hero, but he often makes decisions that enter that gray area of right and wrong, he says.

"He's a hero, and he's a villain, and he's damaged, and he's really strong, and he's a protector, and he's a victim and all these kind of these brilliant contrasting things," Madden says.

Interview Highlights

On playing a character who suffers from PTSD

"My character, David Budd, he's in denial about what his situation is, and how that affects him and how bad it is for him, which is not as simple as we see in the movies. Sometimes this, you know, someone drops a glass, and they dive for cover and have mad flashbacks. I mean, that can be an element of it, but I think there's a lot more subtleties and a lot more constant living with this disorder that was more important for me to bring out and show those subtleties and how people actually carry something all day, every day with them."

On how he expresses a character competing with multiple layers of emotion

"That's a very difficult question to answer. I'm not really quite sure how I did it. I think it was just trying to build this character and build that into him. You know, this denial of it, but this kind of constant bursting out of it at points, which is particularly difficult for a man who's a protector and trying to kind of very much look after everyone else and not taking care of himself."