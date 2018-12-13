Students at Iowa's Grinnell College formed the only independent union of undergraduate student workers in the country back in 2016. Students recently voted to expand the union to all student workers on campus, and now the college is trying to limit who can join.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Raynard Kington, president of Grinnell College, and Quinn Ercolani (@QuinnErcolani), president of the Union of Grinnell Student Dining Workers.