National Enquirer's Publisher Admits To Hush-Money Payments05:47
December 13, 2018
AMI, which publishes the tabloid The National Enquirer, has admitted that it paid hush money in the run-up to the 2016 election to two women to "suppress" their stories that they had affairs with then-candidate Donald Trump. AMI said it would cooperate with prosecutors. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Sarah Ellison (@Sarahlellison), who covers media and politics for The Washington Post.

This segment aired on December 13, 2018.

