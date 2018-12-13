The Oakland Raiders are mired in a lost season, but adding to their misery, the city of Oakland is suing the team and the NFL over the Raiders' planned relocation to Las Vegas in 2020. Hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."