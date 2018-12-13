Here & Now
Time Magazine Recognizes Journalists In Tumultuous Year For Media03:40Play
Time magazine is highlighting targeted journalists as their "person of the year." The honor includes murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Time's reporting describes a year of violence against the media — at home and abroad. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on December 13, 2018.
