Time Magazine Recognizes Journalists In Tumultuous Year For Media03:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 13, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Time magazine is highlighting targeted journalists as their "person of the year." The honor includes murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Time's reporting describes a year of violence against the media — at home and abroad. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

This segment aired on December 13, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news