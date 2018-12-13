Here & Now
After Sexual Assault Scandal, USC Class Gives Students Say In Changes04:48Play
A new class at the University of Southern California is giving students a say in changes that are underway at the school. Hundreds of women sued the university's former gynecologist for sexual assault. Critics say the university ignored complaints of abuse and its initial efforts to address the problem didn't include students. Adolfo Guzman-Lopez (@AGuzmanLopez) of Southern California Public Radio reports.
This segment aired on December 13, 2018.
