The new 5G technology will make downloading information from the internet 10 to 20 times faster. Phone makers are rushing to get the first models on the shelves by the second half of 2019. Host Jeremy Hobson talks with Here & Now tech correspondent Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), host of the WBUR and Reddit podcast "Endless Thread."
This segment aired on December 14, 2018.
