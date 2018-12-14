Here & Now
The long-term decline of capital punishment continued in 2018, according to a new report from the Death Penalty Information Center, as Washington became the 20th state to abolish the death penalty. The report also shows executions and new death sentences remained near generational lows.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Robert Dunham (@RDunhamDPIC), executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.
This segment aired on December 14, 2018.
