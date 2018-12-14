Capital Punishment's Long-Term Decline Continued In 2018, Report Finds06:31
December 14, 2018
In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The long-term decline of capital punishment continued in 2018, according to a new report from the Death Penalty Information Center, as Washington became the 20th state to abolish the death penalty. The report also shows executions and new death sentences remained near generational lows.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Robert Dunham (@RDunhamDPIC), executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

This segment aired on December 14, 2018.

