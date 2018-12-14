DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Is Video Game Music A New Art Form?09:53
December 14, 2018
Gaming fans play "Destiny 2" at E3 2017 in Los Angeles. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

In this edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson talks with Kate Remington, music director at WSHU, about the composers creating some of the soundtracks to your favorite video games. Gaming music can be just as complex and powerful as music produced for its own sake, Remington says.

Music From The Segment

The Kronos Quartet, "Lost Light" (from "Destiny 2")

Nathan McCree, "Tomb Raider Theme" (from "Tomb Raider")

Jason Graves, "Gwarpati Salway" (from "Far Cry Primal")

Jessica Curry, "Clouds and Starlight" (from "Everybody's Gone to the Rapture")

This segment aired on December 14, 2018.

