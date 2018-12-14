In this edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson talks with Kate Remington, music director at WSHU, about the composers creating some of the soundtracks to your favorite video games. Gaming music can be just as complex and powerful as music produced for its own sake, Remington says.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

The Kronos Quartet, "Lost Light" (from "Destiny 2")

Nathan McCree, "Tomb Raider Theme" (from "Tomb Raider")

Jason Graves, "Gwarpati Salway" (from "Far Cry Primal")

Jessica Curry, "Clouds and Starlight" (from "Everybody's Gone to the Rapture")