Here & Now
7-Year-Old Girl Dies While In U.S. Border Patrol Custody03:46Play
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Thursday that a 7-year-old migrant girl died in their custody last week. The admission comes amid increasingly crowded conditions at Border Patrol stations and nonprofit facilities, which are ill-equipped to house families. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Clara Long (@clarychka), senior researcher with Human Rights Watch.
This segment aired on December 14, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news