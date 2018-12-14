How are young people learning about personal finance these days? For those with debt, it's a huge mountain to climb. A recent study finds that the average millennial with debt has racked up an average of $36,000 in the hole, and spends about a third of their monthly income paying it off. But there are some lucky ones with little or no debt, who say they learned from their parents about how to live a frugal life. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with two young adults about what they learned — or wish they'd learned — about money growing up: Sam Giangrasso, 25, an elementary special education teacher in the Boston area who's coming to terms with her own debt, and 21-year-old Rebecca Boyle, a debt-free University of North Texas student largely paying her own way through college. Interview Highlights On their families' differing approaches to talking about finances before they went to college Sam Giangrasso: "I was raised by my grandparents and not by my parents, and I wonder, if I was raised from someone from a younger generation, if we would have had a conversation about this. But my grandmother, when I started college, it was basically like, 'Yeah you're going to college, don't worry, it's taken care of.' And it was more like no conversations were had, anywhere really, about managing my money in college, or having money outside of college or managing debt. "It wasn't a huge rude awakening initially, right out of college, because I started my master's pretty soon after ... and thought it was great, because I could defer my loans, and then I'm like, 'I don't have to pay anything ever!' And like, 'By the way, here's a credit card.' "

"I feel like a lot of people think that debt is kind of inevitable — everyone has it, and somehow we're supposed to be OK with it. That was something I found out the hard way." Sam Giangrasso

Rebecca Boyle: "The big thing was that, when I was looking at colleges, my mom had one rule for me: She said, 'You can go anywhere in the country you want to go, as long as you can do it debt-free.' She probably thought that that would keep me close to home, since my grandparents did have some money saved up in order to help me out. But I found the University of North Texas' program, and they had the largest scholarship I was eligible for in the country, so it just seemed to make sense to move to Texas and have the opportunity to go to college debt-free." Giangrasso, on why her grandparents didn't discuss these issues with her "I really don't know why. I actually was recently talking to my grandmother about this. I didn't ask her why she never talked to me about it, but I was pretty upset. I was like, 'This feels out of my control. It feels like I'm spiraling, I don't know what to do, I don't even know how to begin to tackle this.' And it was basically like, 'I've had those problems my whole life.' So I feel like a lot of people think that debt is kind of inevitable — everyone has it, and somehow we're supposed to be OK with it. That was something I found out the hard way. "And I also kind of compared myself to lots of other people my age — a lot of going out frequently and taking these trips and doing all these great things, and I thought that I should be keeping up with that. So that also, I kind of racked up a lot of credit card debt trying to keep up with everyone else, too." Boyle, on how her parents tried to teach her about money from an early age "From the time that me — and I have a younger sister — from the time that we were very young, they would give us an allowance every two weeks, based on, I think we got 50 cents for every year old we were. And they would be very intentional in saying, 'All right, here's your money. We need one piggy bank where 10 percent goes to savings, one piggy bank where 10 percent goes to giving and then the rest of it you can spend however you want.' So from the time I was probably less than 10, they had started to ingrain in me the habits of, 'All right, when you get money, some of it's for saving and some of it's for spending.'

"I have kind of an unwritten rule for myself where it's OK to splurge on things that are going to be one-time, but nothing that's going to create a recurring expense." Rebecca Boyle