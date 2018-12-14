Sen. Tim Kaine On Yemen And Khashoggi: Saudi Behavior 'Past The Point Of Being Tolerable'05:11
December 14, 2018
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) speaks during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 10, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In back-to-back votes against Saudi Arabia, the Senate delivered an unusual rebuke of President Trump's response to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and signaled new skepticism from Capitol Hill toward the longtime Middle East ally.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (@timkaine) of Virginia about what's next in Yemen, and his take on how the Democratic field is starting to take shape for the 2020 presidential election.

This segment aired on December 14, 2018.

