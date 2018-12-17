Cutting Down On Unnecessary 911 Calls05:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 17, 2018
  • Michael de Yoanna, KUNC
TwitterfacebookEmail

When people call 911, it's not always for real emergencies. But these calls require a full response — firefighters, trucks, police cars, the works — which can quickly outsize the problem. Fire departments across the country are coming up with innovative solutions. Michael de Yoanna (@mdy1) from KUNC reports on one such effort in Greeley, Colorado.

This segment aired on December 17, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news