When people call 911, it's not always for real emergencies. But these calls require a full response — firefighters, trucks, police cars, the works — which can quickly outsize the problem. Fire departments across the country are coming up with innovative solutions. Michael de Yoanna (@mdy1) from KUNC reports on one such effort in Greeley, Colorado.
This segment aired on December 17, 2018.
