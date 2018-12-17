Here & Now
Is Gmail's Smart Compose Service Genius Or Just Creepy?05:53Play
If you have a Gmail account, you've probably noticed suggestions for how to finish your emails that pop up as you write them. The technology is called Smart Compose, and its similar to the Google email service's Smart Reply that offers suggestions for how you can respond to emails. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), who writes about how Gmail's features remind us how predictable we are.
This segment aired on December 17, 2018.
