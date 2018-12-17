Government Shutdown Hinges On Trump's Demand For Border Wall Funds05:15
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 17, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

A possible government shutdown is looming at the end of the week. The conflict hinges on President Trump's demand for money to build a border wall. There's also political fallout from a federal judge's decision to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).

This segment aired on December 17, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news