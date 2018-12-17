Here & Now
A possible government shutdown is looming at the end of the week. The conflict hinges on President Trump's demand for money to build a border wall. There's also political fallout from a federal judge's decision to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment aired on December 17, 2018.
