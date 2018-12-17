Here & Now
A new series from ProPublica and The Atlantic details how budget cuts have put the Internal Revenue Service on life support and how that puts extra scrutiny on the working poor while wealthy tax cheats go free.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with ProPublica reporter Paul Kiel (@paulkiel), who co-wrote the series with Jesse Eisinger.
This segment aired on December 17, 2018.
