As Budget Cuts Gut The IRS, Who Wins And Who Loses?
December 17, 2018
The Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2018. (Jim Watson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A new series from ProPublica and The Atlantic details how budget cuts have put the Internal Revenue Service on life support and how that puts extra scrutiny on the working poor while wealthy tax cheats go free.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with ProPublica reporter Paul Kiel (@paulkiel), who co-wrote the series with Jesse Eisinger.

This segment aired on December 17, 2018.

