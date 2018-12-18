Here & Now
Proposed 'Public Charge' Rule Could Make It Difficult For Legal Immigrants To Get Visas04:40Play
The Trump administration has proposed a new "public charge" rule requiring officials to look at legal immigrants' use of public benefits when evaluating their visa applications. Health care professionals fear fewer immigrants will get preventative care and other public services like food assistance, leading to health problems in cities with large immigrant populations. Elizabeth Trovall (@elizTrovall) of Houston Public Media reports.
This segment aired on December 18, 2018.
