Russian Trolls Targeted Black Voters On Instagram To Influence Elections, Senate Reports Say05:58
December 18, 2018
Russian operatives used social media to "confuse, distract, and ultimately discourage" liberal voters — and African-Americans in particular — during the 2016 election and beyond, according to two new reports commissioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor of social media at Recode.

This segment aired on December 18, 2018.

