Victim Of Madoff Ponzi Scheme Recounts Loss Of Her Family's Life Savings05:43
December 18, 2018Updated Dec 19, 2018 10:15 AM
Ilene Kent (left) co-founder of Madoff Survivors Group, Richard Friedman (center) and a woman who did not want to be identified clap after lawyer Howard Elisofon (not pictured) spoke on behalf of victims of Bernard Madoff, June 24, 2009 at the law offices of Herrick, Feinstein in New York. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Ilene Kent, whose parents invested with now-jailed financier Bernie Madoff, struggled with her family to come to terms with the loss of her parents' retirement money in the Ponzi scheme uncovered 10 years ago this month that affected as many as 37,000 people.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kent (@IleneKent), administrator of the Madoff Survivors Group.

This segment aired on December 19, 2018.

