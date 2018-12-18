Here & Now
Victim Of Madoff Ponzi Scheme Recounts Loss Of Her Family's Life Savings05:43Play
Ilene Kent, whose parents invested with now-jailed financier Bernie Madoff, struggled with her family to come to terms with the loss of her parents' retirement money in the Ponzi scheme uncovered 10 years ago this month that affected as many as 37,000 people.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kent (@IleneKent), administrator of the Madoff Survivors Group.
This segment aired on December 19, 2018.
