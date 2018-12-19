Bipartisan Push To Rein In Drug Prices Picks Up Speed In Congress03:47
December 19, 2018
There is a growing, bipartisan effort in Congress to rein in drug prices. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unveiled a plan this week that would create a new agency that would intervene when there's a shortage of generic drugs or when prices are too high. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Nicholas Florko (@NicholasFlorko), Washington correspondent for STAT.

