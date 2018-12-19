Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: The Best Music Of 201811:09Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KCRW DJ Anne Litt (@anne_litt) about the best new music of 2018.
Music From The Segment
Kamasi Washington, "Street Fighter Mas"
Christine and the Queens, "Girlfriend" (feat. Dâm-Funk)
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, "Hey Mama"
Brandi Carlile, "The Mother"
Wajatta, "Runnin' "
Jeremy's Favorite Track Of 2018
Tame Impala, "Let It Happen" (Soulwax Remix)
This segment aired on December 19, 2018.
