DJ Sessions: The Best Music Of 201811:09
December 19, 2018
Kamasi Washington. (Courtesy of Durimel)MoreCloseclosemore
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KCRW DJ Anne Litt (@anne_litt) about the best new music of 2018.

Music From The Segment

Kamasi Washington, "Street Fighter Mas"

Christine and the Queens, "Girlfriend" (feat. Dâm-Funk)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, "Hey Mama"

Brandi Carlile, "The Mother"

Wajatta, "Runnin' "

Jeremy's Favorite Track Of 2018

Tame Impala, "Let It Happen" (Soulwax Remix)

This segment aired on December 19, 2018.

