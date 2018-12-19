Short-Term Spending Bill Would Avert Shutdown; Judge Delays Flynn Sentencing10:49
December 19, 2018
Democrat and radio host Bill Press (@bpshow) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) discuss the latest on efforts to avert a partial government shutdown this week, as well as a judge's decision to delay the sentencing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, with Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on December 19, 2018.

