Tens of thousands of people in the U.S. die by suicide every year. Around half are by firearms. Suicide rates are highest among working-age men. One community in Colorado is trying to reach that group well before the point of crisis. Leigh Paterson (@LeighSPaterson) of KUNC reports.
This story comes via Guns & America, a public media reporting project on the role of guns in American life.
This segment aired on December 19, 2018.
