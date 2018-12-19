'Man Therapy' Campaign Tries To Reduce Suicide Rate In Men04:37
December 19, 2018
  • Leigh Paterson, KUNC
Tens of thousands of people in the U.S. die by suicide every year. Around half are by firearms. Suicide rates are highest among working-age men. One community in Colorado is trying to reach that group well before the point of crisis. Leigh Paterson (@LeighSPaterson) of KUNC reports.

This story comes via Guns & America, a public media reporting project on the role of guns in American life.

