Christmas decorations are going up for the first time in years in Damascus, Syria, where a civil war once raged. It's a small sign of hope for Christians in the Middle East, who have been fleeing their countries in droves.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with journalist and Yale University researcher Janine Di Giovanni (@janinedigi) about her Harper's Magazine article on the region's "vanishing" Christians.
This segment aired on December 19, 2018.
