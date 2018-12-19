Journalist Tracks 'Vanishing' Christians In The Middle East09:19
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 19, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A Syrian youth hangs on a Christmas tree New Year wishes written on a card in a coffee shop in the Syrian capital Damascus on Dec. 17, 2017. (Youssef Karwashan/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A Syrian youth hangs on a Christmas tree New Year wishes written on a card in a coffee shop in the Syrian capital Damascus on Dec. 17, 2017. (Youssef Karwashan/AFP/Getty Images)

Christmas decorations are going up for the first time in years in Damascus, Syria, where a civil war once raged. It's a small sign of hope for Christians in the Middle East, who have been fleeing their countries in droves.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with journalist and Yale University researcher Janine Di Giovanni (@janinedigi) about her Harper's Magazine article on the region's "vanishing" Christians.

This segment aired on December 19, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news