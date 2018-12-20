Here & Now
China intensified its diplomatic feud with Canada over the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive by detaining a third Canadian citizen on Wednesday. Sarah McIver, a Canadian teacher, is accused by China of working illegally in the country. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBC senior reporter Evan Dyer (@EvanDyerCBC).
This segment aired on December 20, 2018.
