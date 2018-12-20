Here & Now
All of the festive traditions associated with this time of year had to start somewhere. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Brian Balogh (@historyfellow) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), historians and co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory,"about the history of Santa Claus, holiday gift-giving and how Kwanzaa evolved as an alternative to Christmas.
This segment aired on December 20, 2018.
