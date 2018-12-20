Here & Now
Kurds React To 'Shocking' Trump Decision To Pull U.S. Troops From Syria05:59Play
Reaction continues to pour in after President Trump announced Wednesday that he'll pull all U.S. forces out of Syria. The American troops were there to support Syrians and Kurds who are credited with taking territory away from ISIS.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Najmaldin Karim, president and founder of the Washington Kurdish Institute.
This segment aired on December 20, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news