Kurds React To 'Shocking' Trump Decision To Pull U.S. Troops From Syria05:59
December 20, 2018
In this April 4, 2018 photo, a U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council soldier, left, speaks with a U.S. soldier, at a U.S. position near the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij town, north Syria. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has rattled Washington's Kurdish allies, who are its most reliable partner in Syria and among the most effective ground forces battling the Islamic State group. (Hussein Malla/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this April 4, 2018 photo, a U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council soldier, left, speaks with a U.S. soldier, at a U.S. position near the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij town, north Syria. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has rattled Washington's Kurdish allies, who are its most reliable partner in Syria and among the most effective ground forces battling the Islamic State group. (Hussein Malla/AP)

Reaction continues to pour in after President Trump announced Wednesday that he'll pull all U.S. forces out of Syria. The American troops were there to support Syrians and Kurds who are credited with taking territory away from ISIS.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Najmaldin Karim, president and founder of the Washington Kurdish Institute.

This segment aired on December 20, 2018.

