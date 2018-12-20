Here & Now
Signs Point To Yes: 3 Iconic Toys Make The Hall Of Fame03:43Play
2018 was a good year for three iconic toys that were inducted into the National Museum of Play's Toy Hall of Fame: the Magic 8 Ball, the card game Uno and pinball. They'll be on permanent display at the museum alongside 65 past honorees.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Michelle Parnett, a curator at the National Museum of Play.
This segment aired on December 20, 2018.
